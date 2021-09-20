VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2021--
Evanesce, a technology innovator paving the future of sustainable packaging, expands its senior leadership team and board of directors. Evanesce’s announcement signals strong growth ambitions and supports its mission to inspire change that contributes to a healthier planet.
“Evanesce is committed to replacing existing packaging technology with compostable and commercially viable alternatives that are affordable. We believe the strength of our leadership team will provide the company with the optimal organizational structure to execute our strategy. Our comprehensive business model will help the global sustainability needs of the packaging industry and includes manufacturing, licensing and joint ventures,” said Douglas Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Evanesce.
Today the company announced the following appointments into executive and board roles:
Robert Chant joins the team as Board Director. A strong advocate of green solutions to meet global sustainable goals, Robert brings over 25 years of experience as a corporate leader and political advisor in senior level roles across organizations in the private and public sectors. Robert has also held the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications at Loblaws Companies Limited where he managed corporate social responsibility, public relations, government and industry relations, and communication to the company’s 200,000 colleagues and franchise employees.
Michael Fleetwood joins the team as Board Director.Michael has been in the industry for over4 decades and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in processing equipment, production procedures, and large-scale manufacturing. He is the founder of Transatlantic Consulting LLC and recently retired as Managing Director Americas for Haas/Buhler after having spent over 30 years at the company.
Greg Ramsay joins as In-House Counsel.Greg is a corporate lawyer with extensive cross border Canada and US experience, including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financing, litigation management, corporate structure (Canada and the US), internal policies, and governance.
Jonathan Mattice joins as Chief Human Resources Officer. Jonathan has over 20 years of HR experience in Canada and Internationally and provides a strategic approach to assessing, managing, and maintaining talent and healthy businesses. Jonathan has worked within the NPO sector for over 15 years and brings a lens of Diversity Equity and Inclusion to all of the organizations he serves. He has a proven track record of increasing productivity and company profitability.
The company announced the continuation of top executive and board roles:
Douglas Horne, Founder of Evanesce, continues to lead Evanesce as the Chief Executive Officer and has recently been appointed as Board Director. Douglas Horne is a seasoned corporate development specialist with over 20 years of experience building successful teams and businesses in many industries. He founded Evanesce, explicitly to develop a technology that makes it simple, affordable and convenient for any business to adopt sustainable packaging solutions.
- Scott Duddy joined the team as the Chief Operating Officer earlier this year.
- Gerry Lalonde continues to lead the team as the Chief Financial Officer.
- Dr. Karl Tiefenbacher continues as Research & Development Lead.
- Jeffrey Steiner continues with the team as Board Director & Board Chair.
- Patrick Wang continues with the team as Executive Vice President and Board Director.
With the expansion of its leadership team, Evanesce is ready to change the global paradigm of packaging with sustainable plant-based solutions. To learn more about the team and their individual bios, visit evanesce.com.
AboutEvanesce
Evanesce is a sustainable technology innovator driven to accelerate the adoption of compostable, plant-based packaging. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada Evanesce designs, develops and manufactures packaging solutions that are certified compostable, commercially scalable and cost-competitive using the latest advancements in material science. Our revolutionary patented Evanesce® Molded Starch Technology uses upcycled plant-based by-products, is certified home compostable and decomposes in 90 days or less. Evanesce is driven to eliminate single-use plastic and Styrofoam packaging and inspire change that contributes to a healthier planet. Learn more at evanesce.com.
