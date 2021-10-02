1st_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.
|Louisiana Runaway
|124
|Mc Apolitica
|124
|Rf One Famous Blue
|124
|Valentina Delight
|124
|Runaway Web
|124
|Bf Bosslady
|124
|Dianetoseparatefromu
|124
|Rl Blue Train
|124
|Travis Got Game
|124
2nd_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.
|Bcl One Fast Jess
|124
|Blue Bye Patriot
|124
|Del Quinto
|124
|Jf Mr Jingles
|124
|Shez Beyond Fast
|124
|A Delightful Jess
|124
|You Bet Rhett
|124
|Rdd Runaway Jacquie
|124
|Carters Bayou Rose
|124
3rd_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.
|Zacatecano Runaway
|124
|Wild Game Fortune
|124
|Sweet Babe Cartel
|124
|Dog Soldier Swift
|124
|Sir Thorn Dash
|124
|Honkytonk Truth
|124
|Farm Diamond Boss
|124
|Attitudes Runnaway
|124
|Jess Tailor
|124
4th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.
|Ontheroxx
|124
|Bye Corona
|124
|The Copilot
|124
|Without Question
|124
|Dynatrain
|124
|Sweater Tlc
|124
|Frosty Fast Man
|124
|Dancin With Blue
|124
5th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.
|Tf Fearless Runaway
|124
|San Lorenzeaux
|124
|Secrets Runaway
|124
|Trump Card Kkr
|124
|Ur Louisiana
|124
|The Louisiana Pilot
|124
|Blazin Sunset
|124
|Lil Ms B
|124
|Mornin Train
|124
6th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.
|Siete Rayos Cartel
|124
|Cantkeepagoodgirldwn
|124
|Blood Money
|124
|Apollitical Tornado
|124
|Tdz Heza Streakin
|124
|Stratosphear
|124
|Spicey Jet Z
|124
|Ace Up His Sleeve
|124
|Hamilton Tlc
|124
7th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.
|Hesasorrelmagic
|124
|Jess Black Perry
|124
|Curtel
|124
|Hot Girl Summer B
|124
|Patriot On Point
|124
|Heza Louisiana Man
|124
|Runaway First Shine
|124
|Mj Flying Hot
|124
8th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.
|Runaway Yall
|124
|Ms Diamond Cartel
|124
|Louisiana Full House
|124
|Littlenginethatcould
|124
|Mr Perfect Tlc
|124
|Mp Sixty Silky
|124
|Fast Bar Cartel
|124
|Gone
|124
|Tf Ima Gray Runaway
|124
9th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.
|Tee Mahtoo
|124
|Lota Choochoo
|124
|Amazing Blood
|124
|San Lorenzito
|124
|Soft On the Freight
|124
|Jet Black Dasher
|124
|Kk Sandra Patriot
|124
|Risen Patriot
|124
|Franchize Tag
|124
10th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.
|Ms Better Be
|124
|Aleza Gv
|124
|Jess Dash Fast
|124
|Fast Dash Rita
|124
|Sheza Fast Blood
|124
|My Big Blue
|124
|Pk Sugar Daddy
|124
|Railroad Jimmy
|124
|Rf Fearless Jet
|124
