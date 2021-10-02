1st_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.

Louisiana Runaway124Mc Apolitica124
Rf One Famous Blue124Valentina Delight124
Runaway Web124Bf Bosslady124
Dianetoseparatefromu124Rl Blue Train124
Travis Got Game124

2nd_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.

Bcl One Fast Jess124Blue Bye Patriot124
Del Quinto124Jf Mr Jingles124
Shez Beyond Fast124A Delightful Jess124
You Bet Rhett124Rdd Runaway Jacquie124
Carters Bayou Rose124

3rd_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.

Zacatecano Runaway124Wild Game Fortune124
Sweet Babe Cartel124Dog Soldier Swift124
Sir Thorn Dash124Honkytonk Truth124
Farm Diamond Boss124Attitudes Runnaway124
Jess Tailor124

4th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.

Ontheroxx124Bye Corona124
The Copilot124Without Question124
Dynatrain124Sweater Tlc124
Frosty Fast Man124Dancin With Blue124

5th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.

Tf Fearless Runaway124San Lorenzeaux124
Secrets Runaway124Trump Card Kkr124
Ur Louisiana124The Louisiana Pilot124
Blazin Sunset124Lil Ms B124
Mornin Train124

6th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.

Siete Rayos Cartel124Cantkeepagoodgirldwn124
Blood Money124Apollitical Tornado124
Tdz Heza Streakin124Stratosphear124
Spicey Jet Z124Ace Up His Sleeve124
Hamilton Tlc124

7th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.

Hesasorrelmagic124Jess Black Perry124
Curtel124Hot Girl Summer B124
Patriot On Point124Heza Louisiana Man124
Runaway First Shine124Mj Flying Hot124

8th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.

Runaway Yall124Ms Diamond Cartel124
Louisiana Full House124Littlenginethatcould124
Mr Perfect Tlc124Mp Sixty Silky124
Fast Bar Cartel124Gone124
Tf Ima Gray Runaway124

9th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.

Tee Mahtoo124Lota Choochoo124
Amazing Blood124San Lorenzito124
Soft On the Freight124Jet Black Dasher124
Kk Sandra Patriot124Risen Patriot124
Franchize Tag124

10th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f.

Ms Better Be124Aleza Gv124
Jess Dash Fast124Fast Dash Rita124
Sheza Fast Blood124My Big Blue124
Pk Sugar Daddy124Railroad Jimmy124
Rf Fearless Jet124

