1st_$9,000, , 2YO, 4f.
|Wildfirre
|124
|Anointed to Win
|124
|Gia Dashing Bye
|124
|Gbh Run Toni
|124
|Coronas Courage
|124
|As the Other Guy
|124
2nd_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.
|Grace of Monaco
|126
|Cos Im Kool
|126
|Df Fabulous Maiden
|126
|Passionista
|126
|Quicksilver B
|126
|Diane to Be a Hero
|126
|Tm Evening Dancer
|126
|Big Dynasty
|126
3rd_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.
|Vegas Pic
|126
|One Slick Delight
|126
|Ojd Chavela J
|126
|Ec Fama
|126
|Tmf Rogue Runner
|126
|Blame the Fed
|126
|Bp Desert Streak
|126
|Captain
|126
4th_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.
|Eye Have the Blues
|126
|Senator Volcum
|126
|Jrs Shiney Tee
|126
|First Painted Hero
|126
|Cousin Smith
|126
|Jess Perry Cash
|126
|On a New Note
|126
|Shezasecretknockout
|126
5th_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.
|Just a Famous Habit
|126
|Brilliant Mind
|126
|Tall Timbers
|126
|Carters Yachtz
|126
|Denalia Sweet Jess
|126
|Charcoal Broiler
|126
|Tee Britt
|126
6th_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.
|Tf One Sweet Jess
|126
|Dynastys Five Bar
|126
|Quorumm
|126
|One Fabulous Prize
|126
|Dashing Jess Cuervo
|126
|Louisiana Blue Fire
|126
|Famous Chief
|126
|Louie 123
|126
7th_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.
|Rise N Shine Cowgirl
|126
|Gias Fred
|126
|Jessa Boss Man
|126
|Jacobo the Famous
|126
|Greysland
|126
|Onemoreandiamgone V
|126
|Whatahistoric Moment
|126
8th_$5,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3f.
|Lethal Reign Corona
|126
|One Famous Game
|128
|Jj Kings Baby
|126
|Mda Jess Game
|126
|Dasher Lege
|128
|Flying Scotsman
|126
|Jw Special Azoom
|126
