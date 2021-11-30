1st_$9,000, , 2YO, 4f.

Wildfirre124Anointed to Win124
Gia Dashing Bye124Gbh Run Toni124
Coronas Courage124As the Other Guy124

2nd_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.

Grace of Monaco126Cos Im Kool126
Df Fabulous Maiden126Passionista126
Quicksilver B126Diane to Be a Hero126
Tm Evening Dancer126Big Dynasty126

3rd_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.

Vegas Pic126One Slick Delight126
Ojd Chavela J126Ec Fama126
Tmf Rogue Runner126Blame the Fed126
Bp Desert Streak126Captain126

4th_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.

Eye Have the Blues126Senator Volcum126
Jrs Shiney Tee126First Painted Hero126
Cousin Smith126Jess Perry Cash126
On a New Note126Shezasecretknockout126

5th_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.

Just a Famous Habit126Brilliant Mind126
Tall Timbers126Carters Yachtz126
Denalia Sweet Jess126Charcoal Broiler126
Tee Britt126

6th_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.

Tf One Sweet Jess126Dynastys Five Bar126
Quorumm126One Fabulous Prize126
Dashing Jess Cuervo126Louisiana Blue Fire126
Famous Chief126Louie 123126

7th_$5,000, trl, 3YO, 4f.

Rise N Shine Cowgirl126Gias Fred126
Jessa Boss Man126Jacobo the Famous126
Greysland126Onemoreandiamgone V126
Whatahistoric Moment126

8th_$5,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3f.

Lethal Reign Corona126One Famous Game128
Jj Kings Baby126Mda Jess Game126
Dasher Lege128Flying Scotsman126
Jw Special Azoom126

