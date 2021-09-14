1st_$29,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 7½f.

Customize My Quest118Permanentdetention123
Ole Stud Muffin118Adieu Le Chat118
We Need a Five118Seehoss118
Charlie G118Putthehammerdown123

2nd_$31,500, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Miss Nitap118Explosively Hot120
Lady Rad120Galaxy Thirtysix120
Suzie's Dream120Madison's Place123

3rd_$29,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.

Akiane's Soldier118Bad Gal Riri123
Citizens Reward118Fuhr Meo118
a-Sweet Jackieleigh118Blameitonthejock113
Prissy Jaden123Lucky Linda118
Glory to Me123a-Dream Town118
Oak Hill Seniorita118

a-Coupled.

4th_$21,000, cl $17,500-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Kiki Kat115Beyond d'Oro118
Enough Heart120Kappa Hill118
My Kiki118Track Smart118
Brave City Girl118

5th_$12,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f.

Expect Ours115Louisiana's Hope115
Social Galaxy120Bourbon Blues123
Stop the Friend120Somthingscandalous123
Velvet Night115Magic Apriority115
Missbudlitelime120Envoys Legacy115
Sister Chloe120Grayfully115
Lukes Secret120Not Enough Bling113

6th_$10,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Lundi115Sneaky Allie Kat120
Hiccup118a-Gottatakehimto120
Fonzie Scheme123a-And Yet Another120
Richards Dream120Comerunninboys115
Big Boss Man120Silent Cry120
Ten Buds123Reposado120

a-Coupled.

7th_$29,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7½f.

Sebs Princess117Fetching Fury120
Ruby Sioux120Grillin117
Peaceful Vision117Tourrista115
Quinn Murphy120Glance120
Eclectic Soul120Got Glee123
Amelia Madelyn120

8th_$34,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Becca's Rocket115Rhett's Racer117
It'sfiftyshadetime115Orb's Soul120
Blessed Anna117Champagne Affair120
Boerne120Bellamy Cay117

9th_$29,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7½f.

Drewpower120Big Money Machine123
a-Calculate120Louisiana Moon117
b-October Surprise120Pretty Creative115
Muscadine120Freedom Factor120
Twenty Four Seven120b-December Seven120
Arctic Rose117a-Midnight Nightmare112

a,b-Coupled.

10th_$60,000, stk, 2YO, 5½f.

D. Stakes Shine Young Futurity

Autumns Strong Man122Duke of Blue Ridge119
Tambourine Star119Family Creed122
True Deal122Vodka Gimlet119
Home Visit119Fiesty Fist122
Starship Festival119Janet's Devil122
Boston Benbow119

11th_$12,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5f.

Big Count120South Al Sparky115
Traelee123Golden V C123
Balky118Wicked Fitz115
Aligned Interest115Ice City Ghost123
First Metal Count120Monzza118
Nosy Banker115

