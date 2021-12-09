1st_$16,000, , 3YO up, 4f.
|Brays Rapid Dash
|126
|Ponookies Fast Cash
|128
|Big Ticket On Fire
|126
|Big Red Loves Corona
|126
|Done Deal
|128
|Too Jealous
|126
2nd_$17,000, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 4f.
|Gt N Boos Runaway
|124
|Dr Sir Runaway Cash
|124
|Rf Fearless Jet
|124
|Runaway Lucille
|124
|Rios Diamond Tee
|124
|The Geauxt
|124
3rd_$5,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 2½f.
|Shine First Chick
|128
|Hqh Runaway Platinum
|126
|Pops Say Run
|126
|Streakin Loralei
|126
|Dasher Lege
|128
|Livin On Love
|128
|Gianni Jefe
|128
4th_$5,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 3½f.
|Ekg Shezthelastdash
|124
|Pyc My Henry
|124
|Always Ace
|124
|By Bye Regalo
|124
|Jess a Wild Caret
|124
|First Prize Pilot
|124
|Im a Daybreak Dash
|124
5th_$10,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 2½f.
|Cold Call Wagon
|124
|Tdz Louisiana Girl
|124
|Heza Farm Boss
|124
|Kp Lucky Day
|124
|Waving Chick
|124
|Precious World
|124
|Adore My Runaway
|124
6th_$16,000, , 2YO, 2½f.
|Mejor Que Dulce
|124
|Maglev Dash
|124
|Hamilton Tlc
|124
|Fired Up Patriot
|124
|Just Plain Deadly
|124
|Xdw Sheez Sweet
|124
|Fastdash These Silks
|124
|Pullthetriggertiger
|124
|Never Sweet
|124
|Cwfasttrack
|124
7th_$17,000, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 2½f.
|Wild Game Fortune
|124
|Bcl Sweet Corona
|124
|Dynatrain
|124
|Runaway Yall
|124
|Mp Dancing Star
|124
|That Guy Hot
|124
|Encino Man
|124
|Leavingdiamondforyou
|124
|Shez Inseperable
|124
|Ar Jesus Blood
|124
8th_$6,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, .
|The Jr
|124
|Bc Angels Among Us
|124
|Energy Tales
|124
|Fabulous Mamie
|124
|Runacrossyourmind
|124
|Jessa Fast Romance
|124
|Bayou Ez
|124
|One Sweet Key
|124
