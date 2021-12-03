4th-$5,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:56. Good. broke in, kept on
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:99.780.
Trainer: Alonso Neri
Winner: BR F, 2, by Ec Jet One-Beaukas
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Kas Shes Ec
|124
|4
|4
|2-hd
|1-no
|1-hd
|V. Urieta, Jr.
|9.20
|3.60
|3.80
|3.60
|Sir Streakin Runaway
|124
|2
|6
|4-hd
|2-no
|2-no
|R. Leblanc
|4.00
|3.40
|3.70
|Jesstice for All
|124
|6
|2
|1-hd
|4-hd
|3-nk
|G. Ortiz
|7.00
|25.80
|A Famous Ribbon
|124
|10
|3
|7-hd
|6-nk
|4-¾
|A. Rivera
|4.70
|San Lorenzo Dash
|124
|7
|7
|5-hd
|5-hd
|5-hd
|D. Alvarez
|31.80
|Dris Winning Guy
|124
|1
|5
|3-no
|3-hd
|6-1½
|F. Maldonado
|20.20
|Rare B
|124
|9
|1
|6-no
|7-nk
|7-¾
|L. Vivanco
|1.40
|What a Grand Moment
|124
|3
|8
|8-hd
|8-1
|8-2½
|B. Candanosa
|21.90
|Heza Fast Mighty
|126
|8
|9
|10
|10
|9-½
|J. Garcia
|29.70
|Another Diamond
|124
|5
|10
|9-hd
|9-2
|10
|M. Trujillo
|70.70
$0.5 Pick 4 (1-6-10-4) 4 Correct Paid $263.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-10-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.15. $1 Daily Double (10-4) paid $32.10; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $20.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-10) paid $109.18; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $132.50;
