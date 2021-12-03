4th-$5,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:56. Good. broke in, kept on

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:99.780.

Trainer: Alonso Neri

Winner: BR F, 2, by Ec Jet One-Beaukas

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Kas Shes Ec124442-hd1-no1-hdV. Urieta, Jr.3.60
Sir Streakin Runaway124264-hd2-no2-noR. Leblanc3.70
Jesstice for All124621-hd4-hd3-nkG. Ortiz25.80
A Famous Ribbon1241037-hd6-nk4-¾A. Rivera4.70
San Lorenzo Dash124775-hd5-hd5-hdD. Alvarez31.80
Dris Winning Guy124153-no3-hd6-1½F. Maldonado20.20
Rare B124916-no7-nk7-¾L. Vivanco1.40
What a Grand Moment124388-hd8-18-2½B. Candanosa21.90
Heza Fast Mighty1268910109-½J. Garcia29.70
Another Diamond1245109-hd9-210M. Trujillo70.70
4 (4)Kas Shes Ec9.203.603.80
2 (2)Sir Streakin Runaway4.003.40
6 (6)Jesstice for All7.00

$0.5 Pick 4 (1-6-10-4) 4 Correct Paid $263.40. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-10-4) 3 Correct Paid $34.15. $1 Daily Double (10-4) paid $32.10; $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $20.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-10) paid $109.18; $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $132.50;

