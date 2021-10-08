4th-$10,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 6:53. Good. brush brk,in control

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:77.730.

Trainer: Kenneth Roberts, Sr.

Winner: B C, 2, by The Louisiana Cartel-Lil Miss Hatch

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Sweater Tlc124711-½1-½1-1D. Alvarez6.203.002.102.10
Bye Corona124583-hd2-hd2-½E. Rodriguez3.202.201.60
Without Question124662-hd3-hd3-nkG. Ortiz3.005.90
Ontheroxx124144-hd4-½4-hdR. Ramirez, Jr.13.80
Dancin With Blue124837-hd5-hd5-1U. Luna25.50
Frosty Fast Man12447886-1¼B. Ransom25.70
The Copilot124256-hd7-½7-nkR. Cabrera76.20
Dynatrain126325-½6-hd8G. Lucio, Jr.3.70

$0.5 Pick 4 (8-4-3-7) 4 Correct Paid $334.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $77.20. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $54.80; $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $8.00; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-6-1) paid $13.16; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $13.10;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you