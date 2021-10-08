4th-$10,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 6:53. Good. brush brk,in control
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:77.730.
Trainer: Kenneth Roberts, Sr.
Winner: B C, 2, by The Louisiana Cartel-Lil Miss Hatch
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Sweater Tlc
|124
|7
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1
|D. Alvarez
|6.20
|3.00
|2.10
|2.10
|Bye Corona
|124
|5
|8
|3-hd
|2-hd
|2-½
|E. Rodriguez
|3.20
|2.20
|1.60
|Without Question
|124
|6
|6
|2-hd
|3-hd
|3-nk
|G. Ortiz
|3.00
|5.90
|Ontheroxx
|124
|1
|4
|4-hd
|4-½
|4-hd
|R. Ramirez, Jr.
|13.80
|Dancin With Blue
|124
|8
|3
|7-hd
|5-hd
|5-1
|U. Luna
|25.50
|Frosty Fast Man
|124
|4
|7
|8
|8
|6-1¼
|B. Ransom
|25.70
|The Copilot
|124
|2
|5
|6-hd
|7-½
|7-nk
|R. Cabrera
|76.20
|Dynatrain
|126
|3
|2
|5-½
|6-hd
|8
|G. Lucio, Jr.
|3.70
$0.5 Pick 4 (8-4-3-7) 4 Correct Paid $334.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-7) 3 Correct Paid $77.20. $1 Daily Double (3-7) paid $54.80; $1 Exacta (7-5) paid $8.00; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-6-1) paid $13.16; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-6) paid $13.10;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.