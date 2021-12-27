6th-$10,500, Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:32. Good. drifted out, held on
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:73.800.
Trainer: Gilberto Rosales
Winner: SOR G, 4, by Jess Louisiana Blue-Jacquie O
Scratched: A Hot Candidate.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Rdd Empire Builder
|128
|1
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-hd
|M. Trujillo
|12.00
|3.80
|2.60
|5.00
|No Politics Here
|128
|3
|6
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-2¼
|E. Rodriguez
|2.60
|2.10
|0.70
|Bjs Joyful Fantasy
|128
|6
|4
|5-hd
|4-no
|3-hd
|U. Luna
|2.20
|3.40
|Royal Jumpn King
|126
|5
|5
|4-hd
|5-hd
|4-nk
|G. Lucio, Jr.
|6.00
|Lomachenko
|128
|7
|3
|6-nk
|6-1
|5-½
|B. Ransom
|42.20
|Wanna B a Star
|126
|2
|2
|3-hd
|3-hd
|6-4
|D. Alvarez
|16.10
|Watch My Booty
|128
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|R. Cabrera
|31.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $303.55. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $115.70; $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $12.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-6) paid $5.71; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $13.80;
