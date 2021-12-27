6th-$10,500, Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:32. Good. drifted out, held on

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:73.800.

Trainer: Gilberto Rosales

Winner: SOR G, 4, by Jess Louisiana Blue-Jacquie O

Scratched: A Hot Candidate.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Rdd Empire Builder128111-½1-½1-hdM. Trujillo12.003.802.605.00
No Politics Here128362-hd2-12-2¼E. Rodriguez2.602.100.70
Bjs Joyful Fantasy128645-hd4-no3-hdU. Luna2.203.40
Royal Jumpn King126554-hd5-hd4-nkG. Lucio, Jr.6.00
Lomachenko128736-nk6-15-½B. Ransom42.20
Wanna B a Star126223-hd3-hd6-4D. Alvarez16.10
Watch My Booty12847777R. Cabrera31.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $303.55. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $115.70; $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $12.00; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-6) paid $5.71; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $13.80;

