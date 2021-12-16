5th-$9,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:18. 5. speed, held late
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:00.690.
Trainer: Josue Huitron
Winner: BR G, 5, by Pyc Paint Your Wagon-Wallstreet Darlin
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Melas Miracle
|128
|1
|1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-hd
|B. Ransom
|1.20
|Never Bleu
|128
|2
|4
|2-hd
|2-½
|2-1¼
|R. Cabrera
|8.30
|I Break Da Rules
|126
|3
|6
|4-no
|3-nk
|3-¾
|N. Castaneda
|4.30
|Panchos First Kiss
|128
|4
|3
|5-hd
|4-hd
|4-nk
|U. Luna
|12.10
|Tee Bone Special
|126
|5
|7
|6-hd
|5-hd
|5-nk
|A. Alvarez
|3.20
|Winnie Jones
|126
|7
|5
|3-no
|6-hd
|6-½
|J. Aquino
|8.50
|Show Me Girl
|128
|6
|2
|7
|7
|7
|R. Hernandez, Jr.
|18.90
|1 (1)
|Melas Miracle
|4.40
|3.00
|2.20
|2 (2)
|Never Bleu
|5.80
|2.80
|3 (3)
|I Break Da Rules
|3.00
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $50.95. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $56.30; $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $14.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-3-4) paid $17.37; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $17.80;
