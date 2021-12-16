5th-$9,500, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:18. 5. speed, held late

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:00.690.

Trainer: Josue Huitron

Winner: BR G, 5, by Pyc Paint Your Wagon-Wallstreet Darlin

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Melas Miracle128111-½1-½1-hdB. Ransom1.20
Never Bleu128242-hd2-½2-1¼R. Cabrera8.30
I Break Da Rules126364-no3-nk3-¾N. Castaneda4.30
Panchos First Kiss128435-hd4-hd4-nkU. Luna12.10
Tee Bone Special126576-hd5-hd5-nkA. Alvarez3.20
Winnie Jones126753-no6-hd6-½J. Aquino8.50
Show Me Girl12862777R. Hernandez, Jr.18.90
1 (1)Melas Miracle4.403.002.20
2 (2)Never Bleu5.802.80
3 (3)I Break Da Rules3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $50.95. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $56.30; $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $14.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-3-4) paid $17.37; $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $17.80;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you