5th-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, , Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:27. Good. steady drive outside

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:72.690.

Trainer: Barbara Alcantara

Winner: BR F, 2, by One Sweet Jess-Skippie Fast Dash

Scratched: Bears Fast Dash, The Louisiana Train, One Hot Patriot.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Dashin Daisy May126733-½2-hd1-½G. Lucio, Jr.6.203.803.202.10
Bcl Sweet Corona124521-½1-hd2-hdE. Rodriguez21.6010.4030.40
Shesabadmoonrising126442-hd3-½3-nkJ. Aquino4.405.50
Another Diamond124355-hd4-hd4-½M. Trujillo6.30
Blackcoffeenocream124614-hd5-½5-1½U. Luna22.10
Valentina Delight124266-26-46-10¼D. Alvarez1.00
Ruby Redbyrd12617777J. Rodriguez24.10

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $25.90. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (7-2-5/7/8) 3 Correct Paid $10.45. $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $21.90; $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $66.30; $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-4-3) paid $118.66; $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-4) paid $152.80; $1 Consolation Double (2-5/7/8) paid $5.90;

