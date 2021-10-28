5th-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, , Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:27. Good. steady drive outside
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:72.690.
Trainer: Barbara Alcantara
Winner: BR F, 2, by One Sweet Jess-Skippie Fast Dash
Scratched: Bears Fast Dash, The Louisiana Train, One Hot Patriot.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Dashin Daisy May
|126
|7
|3
|3-½
|2-hd
|1-½
|G. Lucio, Jr.
|6.20
|3.80
|3.20
|2.10
|Bcl Sweet Corona
|124
|5
|2
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-hd
|E. Rodriguez
|21.60
|10.40
|30.40
|Shesabadmoonrising
|126
|4
|4
|2-hd
|3-½
|3-nk
|J. Aquino
|4.40
|5.50
|Another Diamond
|124
|3
|5
|5-hd
|4-hd
|4-½
|M. Trujillo
|6.30
|Blackcoffeenocream
|124
|6
|1
|4-hd
|5-½
|5-1½
|U. Luna
|22.10
|Valentina Delight
|124
|2
|6
|6-2
|6-4
|6-10¼
|D. Alvarez
|1.00
|Ruby Redbyrd
|126
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|J. Rodriguez
|24.10
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-2-10) 3 Correct Paid $25.90. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (7-2-5/7/8) 3 Correct Paid $10.45. $1 Daily Double (2-10) paid $21.90; $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $66.30; $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-4-3) paid $118.66; $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-4) paid $152.80; $1 Consolation Double (2-5/7/8) paid $5.90;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.