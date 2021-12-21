1st-$5,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear

Off 4:09. Good. popped, clr, drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:73.400.

Trainer: Gilberto Rosales

Winner: SOR G, 3, by Jess Elie-Warriors Sissie

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Jessawarrior126111-31-31-6½A. Alvarez0.70
Shez Wild as Jess126522-22-22-6¼B. Ransom6.50
Runaway Freedom126333-13-23-½J. Garcia, Jr.28.20
One Sweet Game1264475-hd4-2¼U. Luna4.40
Canaille128674-hd6-55-1½R. Leblanc25.70
Mr Secret Lee126256-34-16-23¼D. Blake14.50
Horning Star126765-177L. Duenez4.90
1 (1)Jessawarrior3.402.602.20
5 (5)Shez Wild as Jess4.403.60
3 (3)Runaway Freedom4.80

$1 Exacta (1-5) paid $8.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-3-4) paid $20.96; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-3) paid $33.75;

