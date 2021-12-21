1st-$5,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear
Off 4:09. Good. popped, clr, drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:73.400.
Trainer: Gilberto Rosales
Winner: SOR G, 3, by Jess Elie-Warriors Sissie
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Jessawarrior
|126
|1
|1
|1-3
|1-3
|1-6½
|A. Alvarez
|0.70
|Shez Wild as Jess
|126
|5
|2
|2-2
|2-2
|2-6¼
|B. Ransom
|6.50
|Runaway Freedom
|126
|3
|3
|3-1
|3-2
|3-½
|J. Garcia, Jr.
|28.20
|One Sweet Game
|126
|4
|4
|7
|5-hd
|4-2¼
|U. Luna
|4.40
|Canaille
|128
|6
|7
|4-hd
|6-5
|5-1½
|R. Leblanc
|25.70
|Mr Secret Lee
|126
|2
|5
|6-3
|4-1
|6-23¼
|D. Blake
|14.50
|Horning Star
|126
|7
|6
|5-1
|7
|7
|L. Duenez
|4.90
|1 (1)
|Jessawarrior
|3.40
|2.60
|2.20
|5 (5)
|Shez Wild as Jess
|4.40
|3.60
|3 (3)
|Runaway Freedom
|4.80
$1 Exacta (1-5) paid $8.20; $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-3-4) paid $20.96; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-3) paid $33.75;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.