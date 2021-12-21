7th-$17,000, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , , Dirt, Clear

Off 6:39. 8. speed, held on

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:69.060.

Trainer: Miguel Rodriguez

Winner: GR G, 2, by One Sweet Jess-Queen of Los Olmos

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Jess Liam Behind124261-hd1-nk1-noL. Rodriguez6.804.202.802.40
Dris Winning Guy124584-hd2-hd2-¾S. Hernandez9.605.2010.20
Tdz Leavingthecounty1248106-hd7-hd3-noD. Alvarez3.604.80
Aleza Gv124497-hd5-hd4-noR. Cabrera12.90
Goat1241025-hd6-no5-¾J. Rodriguez2.60
Rh Ariano Dream124172-hd3-hd6-hdG. Lucio, Jr.8.30
Wild as You Too124353-hd4-hd7-½G. Ortiz7.50
One Sweet Lover124648-no8-nk8-½A. Alvarez40.80
Jrs Sweet Outlook124719-hd9-hd9-nkU. Luna24.30
Igotyourdashtocash12693101010L. Duenez47.70

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $6.30. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $11.80; $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $29.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-8-4) paid $82.45; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-8) paid $56.65;

