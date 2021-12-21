7th-$17,000, Allowance, 2-Year-Olds , , Dirt, Clear
Off 6:39. 8. speed, held on
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:69.060.
Trainer: Miguel Rodriguez
Winner: GR G, 2, by One Sweet Jess-Queen of Los Olmos
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Jess Liam Behind
|124
|2
|6
|1-hd
|1-nk
|1-no
|L. Rodriguez
|6.80
|4.20
|2.80
|2.40
|Dris Winning Guy
|124
|5
|8
|4-hd
|2-hd
|2-¾
|S. Hernandez
|9.60
|5.20
|10.20
|Tdz Leavingthecounty
|124
|8
|10
|6-hd
|7-hd
|3-no
|D. Alvarez
|3.60
|4.80
|Aleza Gv
|124
|4
|9
|7-hd
|5-hd
|4-no
|R. Cabrera
|12.90
|Goat
|124
|10
|2
|5-hd
|6-no
|5-¾
|J. Rodriguez
|2.60
|Rh Ariano Dream
|124
|1
|7
|2-hd
|3-hd
|6-hd
|G. Lucio, Jr.
|8.30
|Wild as You Too
|124
|3
|5
|3-hd
|4-hd
|7-½
|G. Ortiz
|7.50
|One Sweet Lover
|124
|6
|4
|8-no
|8-nk
|8-½
|A. Alvarez
|40.80
|Jrs Sweet Outlook
|124
|7
|1
|9-hd
|9-hd
|9-nk
|U. Luna
|24.30
|Igotyourdashtocash
|126
|9
|3
|10
|10
|10
|L. Duenez
|47.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-2) 3 Correct Paid $6.30. $1 Daily Double (2-2) paid $11.80; $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $29.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-8-4) paid $82.45; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-8) paid $56.65;
