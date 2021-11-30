3rd-$13,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:28. Good. battled, edged away
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:34.810.
Trainer: Vann Haywood
Winner: BR G, 2, by Jess Louisiana Blue-Follies Corona Chick
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Jess Chasin Chicks
|124
|5
|2
|1-hd
|1-nk
|G. Ortiz
|7.60
|4.00
|2.80
|2.80
|The Copilot
|124
|6
|3
|2-hd
|2-¾
|R. Cabrera
|8.80
|5.60
|11.90
|Magic Knight
|124
|3
|4
|3-no
|3-½
|A. Alvarez
|3.00
|2.00
|Filled With Grace
|124
|2
|6
|4-hd
|4-hd
|U. Luna
|1.60
|The Louisiana Train
|124
|4
|1
|5-hd
|5-3
|L. Rodriguez
|6.90
|Fast Dashin Fefe
|124
|1
|5
|6
|6
|M. Trujillo
|33.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $8.70. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $8.50; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $23.50; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-2) paid $12.57; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $41.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.