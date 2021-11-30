3rd-$13,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:28. Good. battled, edged away

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:34.810.

Trainer: Vann Haywood

Winner: BR G, 2, by Jess Louisiana Blue-Follies Corona Chick

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Jess Chasin Chicks124521-hd1-nkG. Ortiz2.80
The Copilot124632-hd2-¾R. Cabrera11.90
Magic Knight124343-no3-½A. Alvarez2.00
Filled With Grace124264-hd4-hdU. Luna1.60
The Louisiana Train124415-hd5-3L. Rodriguez6.90
Fast Dashin Fefe1241566M. Trujillo33.70
5 (5)Jess Chasin Chicks7.604.002.80
6 (6)The Copilot8.805.60
3 (3)Magic Knight3.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $8.70. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $8.50; $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $23.50; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-2) paid $12.57; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $41.00;

