4th-$8,000, Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 6:57. Good. popped, kept to task
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:54.870.
Trainer: Kenneth Weeks
Winner: SOR F, 2, by Jess an Idea-Ima Special Do Ya
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Shes Jess So Special
|126
|5
|1
|1-hd
|1-½
|J. Aquino
|2.00
|Play Some Blues
|124
|2
|2
|3-nk
|2-¾
|E. Rodriguez
|2.90
|Dashaway Royal
|124
|1
|3
|2-hd
|3-hd
|L. Rodriguez
|12.80
|By a Block
|124
|6
|7
|4-hd
|4-¾
|S. Hernandez
|17.10
|Runaway First Shine
|124
|7
|6
|6-nk
|5-hd
|G. Ortiz
|2.20
|Party in the Wagon
|124
|4
|5
|5-hd
|6-1½
|R. Cabrera
|6.50
|Diamante Sign Jess
|124
|3
|4
|7
|7
|G. Lucio, Jr.
|18.40
|5 (5)
|Shes Jess So Special
|6.00
|3.20
|2.80
|2 (2)
|Play Some Blues
|3.20
|2.80
|1 (1)
|Dashaway Royal
|7.20
$0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-7-5) 4 Correct Paid $167.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $53.85. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $8.25. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-1) paid $25.35; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-1-6) paid $27.80; $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $19.10; $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $9.10;
