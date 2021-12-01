4th-$8,000, Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 6:57. Good. popped, kept to task

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:54.870.

Trainer: Kenneth Weeks

Winner: SOR F, 2, by Jess an Idea-Ima Special Do Ya

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Shes Jess So Special126511-hd1-½J. Aquino2.00
Play Some Blues124223-nk2-¾E. Rodriguez2.90
Dashaway Royal124132-hd3-hdL. Rodriguez12.80
By a Block124674-hd4-¾S. Hernandez17.10
Runaway First Shine124766-nk5-hdG. Ortiz2.20
Party in the Wagon124455-hd6-1½R. Cabrera6.50
Diamante Sign Jess1243477G. Lucio, Jr.18.40
5 (5)Shes Jess So Special6.003.202.80
2 (2)Play Some Blues3.202.80
1 (1)Dashaway Royal7.20

$0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-7-5) 4 Correct Paid $167.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $53.85. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (4-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $8.25. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-1) paid $25.35; $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-1-6) paid $27.80; $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $19.10; $1 Exacta (5-2) paid $9.10;

