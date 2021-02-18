North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.