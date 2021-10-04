CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2021--
Evenflo, designer, manufacturer and marketer of infant and children’s products, today announced the launch of the Evenflo® Gold Otto TM Self-Folding Stroller, designed to automatically fold compactly and stand on its own in seconds. Instant, one-hand activation makes it convenient for errands, travel and adventure on the go. As the latest introduction from Evenflo Gold, the company’s line of smart, innovative baby gear, the Otto combines innovation with premium style.
“We’re always trying to find ways to make parents’ lives a little bit easier,” said Dave Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Evenflo. “Otto’s self-folding, self-standing capability is smart innovation that does just that. Considering everyone’s limited time, we understand that parents would rather focus on getting out and about with their children than on getting cumbersome baby strollers open, closed and stored out of the way.”
The bumper bar of this high-quality, stylish and lightweight travel stroller doubles as a carry handle, making it easy to lift and carry. Applying firm pressure to the button located on the Otto’s handle instantly launches the automatic self-fold, automatic self-stand feature. The extended use stroller, designed for kids weighing up to 55 lb, folds compact for easy storage or easy loading into a vehicle.
In addition to folding in a flash, the Otto also:
- Fits an infant car seat, working seamlessly with the Evenflo® Gold SecureMax TM Infant Car Seat with SensorSafe TM (sold separately), connected technology that sends real-time alerts of unsafe conditions in the car, including unexpected chest clip unbuckling, unsafe temperature, child unattended, and child seated too long
- Features a 2-position adjustable footrest and 2-position canopy with a breathable, mesh peek-a-boo window to make for more comfortable, happier travels with little ones
- Offers a large storage basket to keep essentials safely out of baby’s reach, along with zippered storage for cell phone, car keys and other items that call for safe keeping
“Whether staying local or headed out of town, every parent wishes that traveling with children was less of a chore,” said Kelly Chamberlin, Associate Director of Product Management at Evenflo. “Our product team understands that parents have their hands full, literally. Otto’s innovative, automatic fold and self-standing capability combined with Gold-standard fabrics and finishes hits right at the sweet spot of convenience and style — backed by recent consumer research.”
The Evenflo Gold Otto Self-Folding Stroller retails for $179.99 and is available nationwide at EvenfloGold.com as well as amazon.com, target.com, buybuybaby.com and walmart.com. It’s also available at buybuy BABY and select Target locations.
To learn more about Evenflo Gold and the company’s line of safe, smart and innovative products visit https://www.evenflo.com/pages/evenflo-gold or follow us on Instagram @evenflobaby. For more information about the Otto Self-Folding stroller visit https://www.evenflo.com/collections/gold/products/gold-otto-lightweight-stroller.
About Evenflo
Evenflo Company, Inc. is a leading innovator, manufacturer and marketer of baby and children’s products. Founded 100 years ago, the company is committed to meeting the needs of a new generation of parents who appreciate leading-edge security, smart design and technology, and everyday comfort and convenience. Its vast product portfolio includes on-the-go products, such as car seats, strollers and push/pull wagons, as well as in-home gear such as high chairs, safety gates, and ExerSaucer. The company is the top supplier of baby and children’s products to leading retailers such as Walmart, Target, buybuy BABY and Amazon. Evenflo is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goodbaby International Holdings Limited.
