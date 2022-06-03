DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022--
The "Event Management Software Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Software (Event Registration and Ticketing, Content Management) and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Event Management Software Market is forecast to grow from USD 7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.
Event management software helps organizations keep track of all of their event's moving parts to help their event run more smoothly. It also facilitates organizations to automate various processes, including sourcing, coordination, event planning, venue management, expense tracking, marketing, and data analysis, throughout the life cycle of their events. This helps enterprises manage these processes from a centralized platform, enabling them to improve their operational processes and increase their marketing leads from events.
By Component, the Services segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period
By Component, the Services segment is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Services are necessary for easy deployment, integration, and proper functioning of the software. The services segment has been further segmented into professional services and managed services. Rising pressure on event management service providers to stay competitive in the market leads to improved quality of service being provided to the customers.
By Services, the Professional Services segment to hold the larger market size
The Professional Services segment is expected to hold a larger market size. These services include deployment and integration, consulting, and support and maintenance services. The professional services provide an expert level of deployment, integration, consulting, and support and maintenance services for the proper installation of a specific software either on-premises or over the cloud.
By Deployment Mode, Cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The Cloud segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions are provided directly through cloud-deployed network connectivity. These solutions help reduce the overall costs while providing highly flexible and scalable access to event management solutions through the IT infrastructure hosted by cloud service providers.
Research Coverage
The Event Management Software Market is segmented by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End-user, and Region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches and product enhancements; partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers; agreements and business expansions; and competitive landscape associated within the Event Management Software Market.
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- COVID-19: A Catalyst to Accelerate the Adoption of Virtual Events
- Rise in Demand to Manage Large Volumes of Data and Automate Event Management Tasks
- Compelling Need to Save Time and Money with Real-Time Data Analysis
- Increase in Demand to Capture Actionable Business Insights from Events
- Growth in the Use of Social Media for Event Marketing
- Restraints
- Difficulty in Integrating Event Management Software with Business Systems
- High Initial Cost Associated with Event Management Software
- Opportunities
- Gamification of Events to Engage a Larger Audience
- Growth in Inclination Toward Adoption of AI and ML in Event Management
- Challenges
- Wide Gap Between Organizers' Offerings and Attendees' Needs
- Lack of Awareness of Event Management Software
Case Study Analysis
- NEC Corporation Showcasing Proven SaaS Solutions to Customers Through Virtual Events on the Cvent Platform
- HLB Designed a Virtual Event with Aventri Virtual Event Platform
- Glassdoor Used Hopin for Its First Fully Virtual Sales Kickoff
- Acronis Scales Their Hybrid Event Strategy with Bizzabo
Premium Insights
- Growing Demand for Event Management Software Solutions Would Tackle High Demand from Event Organizers and Planners
- Software to Account for a Larger Market Share During the Forecast Period
- The Support and Maintenance Segment to be the Largest Market During the Forecast Period
- On-Premises Deployment to Account for a Larger Market Share During the Forecast Period
- Large Enterprise Segment to Account for a Larger Market Share During the Forecast Period
- Event Organizers and Planners Segment to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in the Next Five Years
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnsgqz
