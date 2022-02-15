Events DC Leads the Future of Safe Conferences and Conventions in Partnership with UBTECH’s ADIBOT UV-C Sanitizing Robots

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022--
Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, announced it has deployed an ADIBOT disinfecting robot at Walter E. Washington Convention Center to create safe meeting spaces and protect guests and staff from harmful pathogens, including COVID-19.
Sanitizing spaces. Events DC deploys UBTECH's ADIBOT UV-C disinfecting system in meeting spaces at Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The robot is armed with hospital-grade technology which inactivates 99.9% of all viruses, bacteria, and mold spores, including COVID-19, influenza and MRSA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Events DC, which owns and operates the Convention Center, is taking another step as a proven industry leader and disruptor in creating clean and sanitized meeting spaces and indoor air quality. The ADIBOT disinfecting system leads the facility’s superior protocols which also includes the implementation of a Dry Hydrogen Peroxide HVAC system, antimicrobial and electrostatic spraying and best-in-class air filtration.
The ADIBOT system by UBTECH, a global leader in robotics, is armed with hospital-grade UV-C technology which inactivates 99.9% of all viruses, bacteria, and mold spores, including COVID-19, influenza and MRSA. The technology can disinfect a meeting space quickly, effectively sanitizing the air and line of sight surfaces.
“The ADIBOT system is a modern piece of technology that has helped us mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our meeting spaces,” said Samuel Thomas, chief operating officer at Events DC. “This safe, easy-to-use, mobile piece of technology allows us to disinfect a room in a matter of minutes and is especially effective in rooms with sensitive audio visual equipment. It allows our staff and customers to use our spaces more efficiently and allows us to deliver on our commitment to provide the safest possible environment for our guests.”
Preventing the spread of infection in public spaces is a responsibility every business and organization across the world faces today and into the future. COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic, and likely not the most dangerous. UBTECH’s ADIBOT disinfection system is leading the way forward, providing a solution that effectively disinfects spaces, helps improve labor costs, reduces human error, and allows essential workforce to be safe and focus on more important tasks.
“UBTECH is proud and excited to be providing solutions like the ADIBOT disinfecting system that enable large and small events to resume safely,” said John Rhee, Senior Vice President and General Manager, UBTECH North America. “ADIBOT is also allowing staff in the event and conference industry to get back to work in an environment they can feel confident is clean and safe and free of dangerous viruses.”
Events DC looks forward to safely welcoming several groups in the coming weeks including the Capitol Hill Volleyball Classic (Feb. 19-21), the Travel and Adventure Show (Feb. 26-27), Satellite convention (March 21-23) and the American College of Cardiology’s annual meeting (April 2-4).
The ADIBOT disinfection system is currently deployed in over 500 buildings, protecting over 200,000 employees, students and staff daily in school districts, office parks, and convention centers across the country. UBTECH’s deep foundations in robotics and AI make it possible to offer this safe and effective solution at an affordable price for organizations that didn’t previously have access to hospital-grade disinfection.
For more information about the ADIBOT disinfecting system, visit www.ubtrobot.com.
