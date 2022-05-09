BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Monday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its first quarter.
The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.
The software developer posted revenue of $100.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Everbridge expects its results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $101.8 million to $102.2 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Everbridge expects full-year earnings in the range of 23 cents to 27 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $428.2 million to $432.8 million.
