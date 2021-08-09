BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Monday reported a loss of $33.8 million in its second quarter.
The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 3 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.
The software developer posted revenue of $86.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $83.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Everbridge expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 14 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $94.1 million to $94.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Everbridge expects full-year earnings in the range of 1 cent to 4 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $362.8 million to $363.8 million.
Everbridge shares have fallen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $143.53, a climb of almost 9% in the last 12 months.
