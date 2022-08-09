BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.2 million in its second quarter.
The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.
The software developer posted revenue of $103 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Everbridge expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 17 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $110.6 million to $111 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Everbridge expects full-year earnings in the range of 33 cents to 38 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $428.2 million to $432.8 million.
