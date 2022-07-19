BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022, ended June 30, 2022, after the market close on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://ir.everbridge.com/.
Everbridge to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022
What:
Everbridge’s Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
When:
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Time:
4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call:
(833) 685-0904, Domestic
(412) 317-5740, International
Replay:
(877) 344-7529, Passcode 5990681, Domestic
(412) 317-0088, Passcode 5990681, International
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2nagbbnr (live and replay)
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,200 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.
