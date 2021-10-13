BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced that its best-in-class healthcare solution CareConverge received the distinguished 2021 Stratus Award from the Business Intelligence Group (BIG). BIG recognized Everbridge CareConverge as a national leader in Telemedicine, enabling healthcare providers to deliver faster response times, better patient outcomes and improved cost-efficiencies. Business Intelligence Group highlighted the winners earlier this month.
Everbridge Wins 2021 Stratus Award for Its Industry-Leading Healthcare Solution Enabling Hospitals and Health Systems to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration (Photo: Business Wire)
“We rely on the cloud for everything from personal health to organizational productivity, and we are proud to recognize Everbridge’s place at the forefront of innovation,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “Each and every one of the Stratus Award winners is helping every day to make our lives richer. We are honored to reward these leaders in business.”
Highly scalable, reliable, and secure, Everbridge CareConverge features real-time collaboration tools to provide an instant way to connect all members of a patient’s care team through a single unified platform. Hospitals and healthcare systems leveraging CareConverge have seen significant results, including improved Emergency Department (ED) throughput by upwards of 19%, reduction in the length of stay from arrival to ED departure, and a 62% improvement in door-to-doctor time.
Everbridge’s patented smart routing engine includes multi-modal delivery and escalation to ensure priority alerts are quickly addressed. Secure voice, text, image, and video sharing capabilities allow clinicians to coordinate with staff across the healthcare system, whether on-site or off-site, while single sign-on and Touch ID enable instant access to multiple hospital locations from a single account.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Stratus Awards as a leader in healthcare innovation,” said Eric Chetwynd, General Manager, Healthcare Solutions at Everbridge. “Since day one, the goal of CareConverge has been to help resource-constrained providers deliver more quality care in less time, and to create an efficient communications hub for today’s top hospitals. This latest distinction reinforces our conviction that Everbridge is at the forefront of the digital transformation of healthcare.”
CareConverge integrates with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems, and provides enterprise-level archiving, data retention, auditing and monitoring capabilities. The solution’s triple-encrypted messaging system ensures that all communications are HIPAA-compliant. In addition to reducing the risk of non-compliant HIPAA violations, hospitals can leverage the solution to improve patient care and increase productivity, while meeting their CMS Core Measures.
Everbridge supports over 1,500 healthcare entities, covering over 30% of U.S.-based hospital beds, including nine of the ten largest healthcare providers in the U.S., the top pharmaceutical, biomedical and medical device and manufacturing companies, as well as the largest managed care organizations, pharmacies, and statewide health alert networks (HANs), including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Banner Health, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, and NYC Health + Hospitals are among the health systems utilizing Everbridge’s solutions.
Everbridge recently featured some of the world’s leading healthcare experts at its global Road to Recovery leadership symposiums. Keynote speakers included doctors Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH); Scott Gottlieb, former FDA Commissioner; and Sanjay Gupta, renowned neurosurgeon and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent; as well as insights from Dr. Judy Monroe, CDC Foundation Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Jay C. Butler, CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases (DDID). Each shared in-depth perspective on ways to tackle the complex challenges of COVID-19 and best practices required to help solve this public health crisis faster.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
