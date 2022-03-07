NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022--
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in three new reports by analyst firm Everest Group which assessed providers on platform IT, Salesforce and Duck Creek services in the insurance industry.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005038/en/
Everest Group Salesforce Services in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Accenture is ranked the highest across both assessment dimensions — Vision & Capability and Market Impact – and positioned as a Leader in two reports: the inaugural Everest Group Salesforce Services in Insurance PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2022 and Everest Group Duck Creek Services in Insurance PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2022 — the latter for the second consecutive time. It was also named a Leader in Everest Group Insurance Platform IT Services PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2022, a new report, measuring highest in Vision & Capability.
Everest Group notes that the insurance industry is heavily burdened with obsolete legacy systems, talent shortages and resistance to change. In addition, it states that consumer needs, habits and expectations, which were gradually evolving pre-COVID-19, have radically shifted during the pandemic, spurred by the demand for compelling online experiences.
According to Everest Group, Accenture has a well-balanced services portfolio that helps to address insurers’ needs across their platform-based modernization journey from strategy to implementation, enhancement, cloud migration and maintenance services. Additionally, the report states that Accenture offers a strong mix of onshore and nearshore resources, which helped ensure business continuity for its clients during the pandemic.
“Accenture differentiates itself in platform IT services via top-tier partnerships, including with Salesforce and Duck Creek as well as with a diverse range of third-party platforms, from core platform providers to enterprise workflow platforms and digital experience platforms,” said Aaditya Jain, practice director, Everest Group. “Clients recognized Accenture’s strong resource quality, effective management of large-scale platform implementations and robust change management capabilities.”
Steve Murphy, a senior managing director at Accenture and global technology lead for its insurance industry group, said, “We appreciate this recognition from Everest, especially given their deep knowledge of the insurance industry. The industry specific solutions provided by these platforms can help insurers create new products faster, improve the customer experience with data and analytics and embrace the cloud for increased agility and cost savings. Accenture is committed to bringing our clients best in class insurance industry knowledge, deep technology expertise, and assets and integration accelerators for the platform ecosystem.”
The reports analyzed various service providers on capability-related dimensions and were based on RFI responses, client reference checks and an ongoing analysis of the insurance IT services market.
Everest Group’s Platform IT Services in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 can be viewed here; Duck Creek Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 here; and Salesforce Services in Insurance PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 here.
Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com
Accenture’s Insurance Practice helps P&C insurers, life carriers and reinsurers to redefine their business and operating models, enhance the digital experience for customers, and position themselves for growth in a digital economy. To learn more, visit: accenture.com/insurance
Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.
This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005038/en/
CONTACT: Victoria Ancell
Accenture
+44 7446 27759
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY INSURANCE SOFTWARE NETWORKS CONSULTING
SOURCE: Accenture
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/07/2022 06:59 AM/DISC: 03/07/2022 06:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005038/en