CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $101.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $95 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVER
