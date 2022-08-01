CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $101.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $90 million to $95 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVER

