CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $109 million to $111 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $446 million.

EverQuote shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.96, a decrease of 45% in the last 12 months.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVER

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you