CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its second quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $109 million to $111 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $440 million to $446 million.
EverQuote shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.96, a decrease of 45% in the last 12 months.
