HARTFORD, Conn. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

The Board of Trustees of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) today approved a quarterly dividend of $0.6375 per share, payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2022.

Eversource Energy operates New England’s largest energy delivery company and is committed to safety, reliability, environmental leadership and stewardship, as well as expanding energy and sustainability options for approximately 4.4 million electric, natural gas and water customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It has approximately 348 million common shares outstanding.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006001/en/

CONTACT: Jeffrey R. Kotkin

(860) 665-5154

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS CONNECTICUT

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OIL/GAS ENERGY ENVIRONMENT SUSTAINABILITY UTILITIES

SOURCE: Eversource Energy

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 12/06/2022 04:00 PM/DISC: 12/06/2022 04:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006001/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you