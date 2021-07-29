SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $264.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.
The New England power provider posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.
Eversource expects full-year earnings to be $3.81 to $3.93 per share.
Eversource shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $86.39, a decline of 4.5% in the last 12 months.
—————
