Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3 rd, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.
To participate and ask questions, please pre-register online to receive a telephone number and a unique passcode at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8512ca5788a746568c403e2724e45a30.
The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pr4jtunw.
The registration link and replay will be available on the company investor relations website at https://investor.everspin.com/.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.
CONTACT: Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer
T: 480-347-1082
