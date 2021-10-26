SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
Evocalize, the creators of a Collaborative Marketing Platform (CMP) that simplifies digital marketing execution among partners, today announced the release of their Q3 Facebook Real Estate Advertising Report. Access to the report can be found here.
The report shows normal seasonality starting to return to Facebook real estate advertising performance metrics. Metrics such as click-to-lead conversion rate (CVR) are continuing to decline from their highs of the last 3 years. Even so, performance metrics remain historically strong, making a real estate advertising dollar spent on Facebook today yield significantly more return than pre-pandemic levels.
Evocalize’s Digital Marketing Analyst, Riley Hummel, commented, “The report clearly shows that CVR is starting to decline from its high in May 2021. However, as of September 2021, CVR remains 15X higher than it was pre-pandemic in September 2019, leading to a cost per lead (CPL) that remains historically low. This makes Facebook an extremely cost-effective way to generate leads and create local brand awareness.”
Kara Jones, Director of Marketing at Realty Austin, stated, “Consumers have adapted to the new role that social advertising plays in the home buying and selling process and more agents are using Facebook advertising to drive their businesses. Looking into Q1 2022, we are not predicting that performance metrics will go back to pre-pandemic levels, but we do think seasonality is returning and metrics will reach a new normal.”
The report covers almost three years of trends identified from over 1 billion ad impressions and online behaviors that generated more than 1.8 million leads.
About Evocalize
Evocalize’s Collaborative Marketing Platform is used by real estate’s leading franchisors, brokerages, marketplaces, and technology providers to enable agents and locations with effective, easy to execute digital marketing that drives real business results and revenue. Evocalize is a partner in Facebook’s Real Estate Top Provider Initiative and is a recipient of HousingWire’s Real Estate Top Tech 100 Award. Evocalize’s technology supports businesses across multiple industries, including mortgage, insurance, multi-family housing, commercial real estate, financial services, and travel. For more information, visit http://www.evocalize.com and follow them on LinkedIn.
