Evocative, a global provider of Internet infrastructure, announces that it has closed on the acquisition of the majority of INAP’s data centers, including colocation and related network services. The acquisition nets nine data centers and increases Evocative’s employee count by 30 percent.
The asset acquisition of INAP’s data centers strengthens Evocative’s existing data center portfolio, adding three additional markets to the company’s global network and reinforcing its presence in existing markets. In addition to expanding its data center presence in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley, the acquisition adds the Boston, Atlanta and Seattle markets to Evocative’s growing data center colocation footprint.
The acquisition brings Evocative’s data center presence to:
- 20 carrier neutral Tier II and Tier III data centers in the United States
- 1,080,000 square feet of data center space with significant expansion space
- 108 MW of available power with an additional 25 percent expansion capability
- Over 500+ carriers across the portfolio including direct public cloud on-ramps
- 2,000+ carrier, content and enterprise clients
“It is a great honor to welcome our new customers to Evocative,” comments Arman Khalili, Founder & CEO of Evocative. “Our team has built a leading infrastructure organization that has reached a new milestone with 20 carrier-neutral facilities to support our new and existing customers’ businesses. In addition to the facilities, we are very happy to welcome new team members from INAP to Evocative. Each of us plays an important role in providing our full suite of digital infrastructure solutions to our customers and we look forward to expanding our team.”
The acquisition was funded via an incremental undisclosed equity investment led by Crestline Investors, Inc., which has supported Evocative since November 2019. Bank Street Group LLC and Rothschild & Co served as co-lead financial advisors to INAP in connection with this transaction.
“Crestline Investors has worked closely with Evocative on their strategic growth plan and I want to congratulate the team on adding this significant acquisition to its growing portfolio of digital infrastructure solutions,” comments Will Palmer, Managing Director of Crestline Investors, Inc. “We are confident that Evocative is well positioned to meet the extensive demands of the growing industry and look forward to Evocative’s continued success.”
With organic growth and its acquisition strategy further advanced by the close of the INAP data center asset transaction, Evocative has rapidly become a leading global enterprise digital infrastructure provider. Evocative is well positioned to continue its exponential growth with a clear focus on providing best-in-class IT infrastructure and a full suite of digital transformation services.
To learn more about Evocative’s full suite of digital infrastructure solutions, visit: www.evocative.com.
About Evocative
Evocative is a global leader in Internet infrastructure, providing enterprise-class data center, bare metal, network, cloud, and managed services solutions that enable exceptional digital experiences. Evocative’s global footprint includes interconnected data centers and Points of Presence across strategically located metros in North America, Europe, and Asia regions. Through organic growth and strategic acquisition, the company continues to expand its presence to power enterprise workloads at the edge. Evocative is dedicated to helping drive digital businesses forward, now and in the decades to come.
About Crestline Investors, Inc.
Crestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm with approximately $15.4 billion in assets under management. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including providing flexible capital solutions to middle market companies, asset backed investing and financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York, London, Toronto and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.
