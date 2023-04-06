DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2023--
EvoEndo®, Inc. (“EvoEndo” or the “Company”), a medical device company developing platforms for Unsedated Transnasal Endoscopy (TNE), today announced key leadership changes.
Effective April 4, 2023, Jonathan T. Hartmann will become President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Hartman (no relation) will become Chief Operating Officer. The previous CEO, Dr. Heather Underwood, PhD, will stay with the company through April to support the transition.
Mr. Jonathan T. Hartmann brings over 25 years of leadership experience in growing new health technology markets. His background includes both small and large company experience, ranging from product launches in laparoscopy with U.S. Surgical to driving market development for smaller companies. He has raised capital and produced and sold companies while successfully executing his general management, sales, marketing, strategic, and business development roles in the medical device industry.
Before joining EvoEndo, Mr. Hartmann was CEO at Sofregen Medical, a company that commercialized a platform for purified silk protein to facilitate soft tissue regeneration, where he now serves on the Board of Directors. Mr. Hartmann held various positions of increasing responsibility as CEO, GM, and VP at Axsun Technologies, a leading developer and supplier of MEMS-based optical engines for medical imaging and industrial spectroscopy. In addition to Sofregen Medical, Mr. Hartmann serves on the Board of Directors for Nirrin Technologies. He earned his B.S. at St. Lawrence University and his MBA at Harvard Business School.
“I am truly thrilled to join and lead the EvoEndo team as we continue to deliver on our mission of enabling a safe alternative to sedated endoscopy for both pediatric and adult patients,” stated Mr. Hartmann. “I look forward to working with this incredible team, to driving the next phase of strategic growth, and to executing and supporting the initiatives that will enable a bright future for EvoEndo.”
Mr. Ryan Hartman has over 23 years of experience in global leadership positions, including sales, marketing, product development, and operations. Before EvoEndo, he spent two years as the Chief Commercial Officer at Trice Medical, a venture capital-backed medical device start-up focused on innovation in orthopedics. Mr. Hartman spent 20 years at Boston Scientific, holding several senior leadership positions in the endoscopy division, including VP of Marketing. He is a graduate of SUNY New Paltz and holds an M.S. in Hospital Administration from The New School in New York City. Ryan is a strong executive known for his strategic thinking, innovation in product development, and passion for patient care. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Hartman will lead and scale the company’s growth and business operations, including sales, marketing, and commercial development.
“I am excited to join the leadership team alongside Jonathan,” stated Ryan. “As Chief Operating Officer, I look forward to building on EvoEndo’s track record of success and immense potential for continued expansion and growth as we continue to advance the standard of care for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.”
“I am incredibly honored to have led the EvoEndo team through significant milestones over the past three years,” said Heather Underwood. “We have positioned EvoEndo as a pioneer in the TNE industry, received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the EvoEndo Single-Use Endoscopy System, gained early commercial traction in leading pediatric hospitals in the US, won prestigious awards, grew the company’s patent portfolio, and hit key reimbursement milestones. With the company primed for commercial growth and expansion, this is the right time for a transition, and Jonathan’s vast and reputable experience makes him the right person to serve as EvoEndo’s next CEO. We are pleased to welcome Jonathan and Ryan to the EvoEndo team. Their backgrounds in GI and endoscopy will be instrumental as we continue to evolve the unsedated endoscopy landscape for physicians, patients, and their families.”
About EvoEndo®
EvoEndo®, Inc. is a medical device company developing sterile single-use, flexible endoscopes that enable unsedated endoscopic procedures. EvoEndo’s technology allows pediatric patients and adults alike to consider an unsedated option for routine endoscopies in a clinic setting without the use of general anesthesia or sedation. To learn more, please visit: https://evoendo.com.
