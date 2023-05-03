DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 3, 2023--
EvoEndo®, Inc. (“EvoEndo”), a medical device company developing platforms for Unsedated Transnasal Endoscopy (TNE), is proud to announce that David Pierce has joined our Board of Directors.
Mr. Pierce brings a wealth of experience and wisdom from his 30-year track record of success at Boston Scientific and his current activity as an Independent Trustee with Diversified Healthcare Trust. He has a deep level of knowledge in the field of endoscopy and understands what it takes to drive long-term profitable growth.
During his long tenure at Boston Scientific, Mr. Pierce’s roles included Executive Vice President and President of MedSurg, President of Endoscopy, Senior Vice President and President of the Urology Division, and Senior Vice President and President of the Endoscopy Division.
“We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to work with Dave Pierce,” said CEO Jonathan Hartmann. “Dave understands how to successfully penetrate and grow new markets with novel technologies aimed at providing patients and physicians with exceptional clinical outcomes.”
Mr. Pierce is a trustee of Norwich University and previously served as a director of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association and MassMedic. He was the strategic advisory board chair of the American Gastroenterology Association Center for GI Innovation and a director of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Foundation. Mr. Pierce attained the rank of Captain in the United States Army.
Mr. Pierce's experience, leadership, and accomplishments will be extremely valuable to EvoEndo as we execute our mission of enabling unsedated endoscopy.
About EvoEndo®
EvoEndo®, Inc. is a medical device company developing sterile single-use, flexible endoscopes that enable unsedated endoscopic procedures. EvoEndo’s technology allows pediatric patients and adults to consider an unsedated option for routine endoscopies in a clinic setting without general anesthesia or sedation. To learn more, please visit https://evoendo.com.
