Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates, adding to the growing list of Pittsburgh venues partnering with Evolv to help keep people safe, including the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
When the Pirates opened the gates at PNC Park for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, all attending fans passed through Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution. Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. Fans can now walk through without always having to stop or open bags, reducing long lines and allowing guests to make their way directly into the ballpark.
“What continues to make PNC Park so special, aside from the physical design, is the total fan experience. That begins from the moment they walk up to our gates,” said Travis Williams, Pirates president. “The new Evolv system is a massive improvement over the former metal detector systems. In testing last year, the system is a game-changer for entry experience. Gone are the days of our fans lining up to wait to be screened, solving what has been a point of complaint in the past when talking with our fans.”
The Pirates’ home opener took place on Friday, April 7, against the Chicago White Sox. Pirates fans will now experience a seamless entry as they pass through Evolv’s systems, which allow security personnel to differentiate between threats and the everyday objects people carry in their pockets and bags such as cell phone or keys.
“From its old-time ballpark feel to the amazing sightlines it offers as a backdrop, PNC Park is one of the most beautiful places to watch a game in all of sports,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “We’re proud to be a part of the amazing experience at PNC Park, helping to keep fans safer without sacrificing one bit of what makes going to a Pirates game so enjoyable.”
The Pirates are part of a growing roster of sports teams and facilities partnering with Evolv to provide a safer fan experience. PNC Park joins venues coast to coast, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, using Evolv Express. More and more schools, hospitals, theme parks, industrial work spaces and places of worship also continue to add Evolv systems into their layered approach to security to create safer, faster and better screening experiences for all.
