WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced its newest customer, the historic Gillioz Theatre.
At first glance, guests of the Gillioz Theatre may not be aware of Evolv Technology’s award-winning Evolv Express® systems, but they will notice the ease of entering the venue and the elimination of long lines, security wands, and bag checks.
Evolv Express, a security-as-a-service offering, provides the Gillioz Theatre with advanced safety screening kiosks and artificial intelligence software that allow guests to walk through at a natural pace without removing items from their bags or pockets. The partnership enables the Gillioz Theatre to fortify physical security and enhance guest experience, while also providing an additional source of intelligent data to support and improve internal operations.
“Our top priorities are to ensure the safety of our guests while delivering a great theater experience. With Evolv Technology, we’re able to exceed our guests’ expectations with an unobtrusive approach to security screenings,” said Geoff Steele, executive director of the Gillioz Theatre. “And it’s a solution that easily blends the future with our historic past without disrupting the ambiance of our lobby and auditorium, which has been restored to its original 1926 condition.”
Located in Springfield, Missouri, the Gillioz Theatre is listed on the National Register of Historical Places. With seating for just over 1,000 guests, the Gillioz Theatre hosts special events that include concerts, film, theatre, arts education, religious gatherings, school programs, weddings, seminars/conventions, and television broadcasts.
“Theaters and entertainment venues of all sizes are realizing significant benefits after easily installing Evolv Express in just a few hours,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv Technology. “Along with modernizing safety and security, Evolv Express streamlines the flow of traffic into a public space. This allows security to focus on protecting the premises, enables guests to spend more time socializing, and provides the venue with more opportunities to maximize concession sales without compromising security.”
About the Gillioz Center for Arts and Entertainment
The Gillioz Center for Arts and Entertainment is a 501c-3 non-profit committed to preserving the past, celebrating community and making memories through art and entertainment. Originally opened in 1926, the theatre was closed for 26 years. Renovation was completed in 2006. It is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The historic Gillioz has experienced a strong resurgence and has become the most awarded venue in the region.
About Evolv Technology
Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is the leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.
Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.
For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2021, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005555/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Fitzgerald Barth
fbarth@evolvtechnology.comInvestor Contact:
Brian Norris
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SECURITY HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Evolv Technology
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/18/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/18/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005555/en