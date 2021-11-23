WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2021--
As the Little River Casino Resort reopens at full capacity, the Manistee, Michigan-based property is partnering with Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV). Evolv, the leader in weapons detection for security screening, will provide for the safety of guests and support the casino’s mission to improve the overall customer experience.
Little River Casino Resort selected the award-winning Evolv Express® screening solution to boost safety and streamline the flow of foot traffic to its event center. Evolv Express provides advanced, sensor-based AI-driven technology for weapons detection at unprecedented volume and speed. Additionally, Evolv’s data and analytics provide security staff with powerful insights, which are used to help predict and better manage the pace of crowds through the screening process as venues strive to deliver zero-wait time for guests.
“With safety being our number one priority, our goal was to purchase an advanced screening system designed to increase overall weapons detection during events, while also screening large numbers of people in a much more efficient and effective manner, essentially streamlining the process for our valued guests,” said Melissa Medacco, Security Director for the Little River Casino Resort. “We knew there had to be a better way and that’s when our research led us to Evolv. Not only do they offer a more advanced technology for weapons detection, the system is also portable. This makes it even easier to use as crowds increase during certain days and events and to put away and store when necessary.”
By replacing the casino’s metal detectors with Evolv Express, queues are reduced dramatically overall without compromising safety. Additionally, by requiring fewer staff to manage the screening process, the casino has assigned more team members to cater to its guests’ needs.
“Little River Casino Resort’s selection of Evolv demonstrates the growing need for advanced weapons detection in casinos of all sizes,” said Peter George, CEO, Evolv Technology. “We’re honored to be part of the casino’s efforts to take advantage of the latest in weapons detection safety technologies without detracting from the customer’s experience.”
About Little River Casino Resort
The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians opened Little River Casino in 1999 as a standalone casino until the completion of their resort in 2001. When Little River Casino opened they had 600 slot machines and one dining option.
Today, Little River Casino Resort features 292 luxurious hotel rooms, a 95 space RV park, two indoor pools, one outdoor pool, an indoor winter garden, a courtyard with three fire pits, a gift shop boutique, a spa & salon, several restaurants and bars, a 1600 seat event center, 4 conference rooms, an off-site gas station/c-store, an off-site golf course, roughly 1,100 slot machines, 26 table games featuring various card games, craps and interactive stadium roulette as well as a retail sportsbook. Little River Casino Resort is conveniently located at the corner of M-22 and US-31 in Manistee, MI.
Little River Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
About Evolv Technology
Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.
Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.
For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.
