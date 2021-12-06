MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2021--
Evolve Biologics Inc. (“Evolve”), an innovative plasma-derived therapeutics company, today announced the site selection, land purchase and groundbreaking ceremony for its first manufacturing facility in Sachse, Texas. This state-of-the-art facility will be the first to use Evolve’s innovative and proprietary technology, PlasmaCap EBA®, to commercially produce plasma-derived therapeutics, initially Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) and Human Serum Albumin (HSA).
An official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for December 8, 2021, at 10:30 am CT. Sachse City Mayor Mike Felix, City Manager Gina Nash, along with company representatives, local business leaders and officials, will attend the event. The new commercial facility will be located at: 5001 President George Bush Highway, Sachse, Texas 75048.
“Today marks another significant milestone for Evolve as we take the next step towards the commercialization of our products and our goal of bringing critical plasma proteins to patients who need them,” said Jim Caggiano, Chief Executive Officer of Evolve. “Evolve’s patented next-generation technology, PlasmaCap EBA, is poised to revolutionize the plasma-derived therapeutics industry by harvesting significantly higher yields of these valuable proteins from human plasma through a cleaner, more efficient process, when compared to existing fractionation technologies. The state-of-the art Sachse facility, powered by our PlasmaCap EBA technology, will be the foundation of our future growth and global strategy.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Evolve Biologics to Sachse as they grow to bring innovative therapeutic solutions to patients across the globe and deepen their roots here in Sachse," said Gina Nash, City Manager for Sachse. "Evolve is a great addition to our local community, the region and the state of Texas. We welcome them as a neighbor, contributing to our local economy and supporting Texas’s continued growth, particularly in the biotechnology space.”
The new commercial facility will be over 200,000 sq ft and will initially have production capacity to process one million liters of plasma annually, with a planned expansion to two million liters. Evolve expects to hire approximately 300 new employees to work in the facility over the next three years. Evolve recently announced it had selected DPR Construction as its General Contractor for construction of the commercial facility, and has also partnered with several other industry-leading partners including Perkins & Will, a leading architectural firm, who have led completion of the design development, CRB, a leading engineering firm who played a key role in the design and construction of the last plasma fractionation facility built in the US and CBRE, who have overseen project management for the facility project to date, many based in the Texas area.
Mark Krause, Evolve’s Senior Vice President of Operations, added, “We are excited to put our footprint in Texas, and specifically in Sachse, and we would like to thank our multiple local and regional partners for the opportunity to collaborate with this vibrant community and skilled workforce. We are looking forward to many future successes.”
About PlasmaCap EBA ®
PlasmaCap EBA is an innovative technology for efficient capture of plasma proteins at high yields and purities from human blood plasma. The technology uses proprietary affinity adsorbents in expanded bed adsorption (EBA) chromatography to capture plasma proteins directly from plasma or fractionated plasma materials without the use of precipitating solvents such as ethanol. Through substantial development efforts, PlasmaCap EBA has been able to demonstrate significant capture yields for major therapeutic plasma proteins.
About Evolve Biologics ® Inc.
Evolve Biologics Inc. is a leader in the development and commercialization of plasma-derived therapeutics, using its proprietary PlasmaCap EBA purification technology to more efficiently and effectively meet growing global patient demand for these life-saving products. The Company is currently in the process of commercializing an exciting and innovative portfolio of product candidates, including IVIG (intravenous immunoglobulin) and Albumin (human serum albumin), both of which are in advanced stages of regulatory approval in the US (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada). The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit: www.evolvebiologics.com.
Evolve Biologics ® and PlasmaCap EBA ® are registered trademarks of Evolve Biologics Inc.
