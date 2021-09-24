FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, St. John's head coach Mike Anderson calls to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in New York. A former St. John's assistant basketball coach is suing the university and Anderson, claiming he was fired because of a health issue. Steve DeMeo says in a lawsuit he was let go in June after telling Anderson about a serious heart condition that necessitated work accommodations due to the pandemic and would likely require additional procedures and medical leave.