North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.