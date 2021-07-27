North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.