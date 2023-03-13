In this photograph provided by attorney Ela Matthews, David Boniface, Nissage Martyr and Juders Yseme, from left, pose together in January 2014, in Haiti. Boniface, Yseme and Martyr's son Nissandere are plaintiffs in a suit against former Les Irois, Haiti Mayor Jean Morose Viliena, who now lives in suburban Boston. The former mayor is accused of terrorizing his political opponents in a case that highlights the violent nature of Haiti's politics and the lack of accountability. The trial begins Monday, March 13, 2023, in federal court in Boston.