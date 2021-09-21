Former Fall River, Mass., Mayor Jasiel Correia leaves a court appearance at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Boston. Correia, who was elected at the age of 23 with promises to rejuvenate the struggling mill city, had eight charges against him dropped, but was scheduled to return the following day to be sentenced for stealing from investors in a smartphone app he created and extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes from marijuana businesses.