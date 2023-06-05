FILE - Arizona businessman Reggie Fowler addresses reporters after Minnesota Vikings owner Red McCombs announced the proposed sale of the team to Fowler, Feb. 14, 2005, in Eden Prairie, Minn. Fowler, a former part owner of the Vikings who defrauded a short-lived professional football league known as the Alliance of American Football while carrying out $700 million cryptocurrency scam was sentenced Monday, June 5, 2023, to over six years in prison.