North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.