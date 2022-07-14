A North Texas jury awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant $5.3 million after she was fired for sending anti-abortion messages to her union’s president.
The jury in the U.S. District Court case found that the Dallas-based airline and the flight attendants’ union, Transport Workers Union Local 556, violated her rights as a worker to advocate against her union. The jury said Southwest Airlines should pay $4.15 million in back pay, pain and suffering and other costs and that the union should pay her another $1.15 million.
Charlene Carter was fired in March 2017 after she sent a series of confrontational emails to TWU Local 556 President Audrey Stone, calling her “despicable” for attending the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., earlier that year, according to the lawsuit.
“This is what you supported during your paid leave with others at the Women’s March in D.C.,” Carter wrote in one Facebook message to Stone, according to the lawsuit. “… You truly are despicable in so many ways.”
Planned Parenthood, a pro-abortion group, was a prominent supporter of the Women’s March, along with other advocacy organizations.
Carter argued that the Railway Labor Act governing labor agreements at airlines protects her to engage in “protected speech and activity in opposing, challenging, and advocating against Local 556, President Stone, and the union’s activities.”
Her case gained the backing of the National Right To Work Committee, an avid anti-union group with a legal team that fights compulsory union membership and dues.
The National Right to Work Committee said the union violated Carter’s religious liberty by supporting pro-abortion groups and causes.
“Charlene Carter is a committed Christian,” said Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Committee and the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, in a statement. “And she strongly believes union officials have no business injecting themselves in policy battles over issues outside the workplace that are fundamental to her faith.”
©2022 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
