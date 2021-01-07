PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Former tenants of a New Hampshire community of tiny houses are suing their landlord, alleging that the property owner breached their leases by charging them to live in homes that were not up to code.
Nearly 25 former tenants of the Walden Eco-Village were given less than a week to vacate their homes after a Peterborough code enforcement officer cited violations that included electrical and propane heating systems that failed to meet code, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.
In a potential class-action lawsuit filed in Hillsborough Superior Court, the former tenants accuse the defendant, Akhil Garland, of putting their lives at “immediate risk.”
Garland could not be reached for comment Thursday.
The lawsuit demands that Garland return their security deposits, and cover costs including emergency housing and other expenses.