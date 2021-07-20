BOSTON (AP) — A former police sergeant and treasurer for New Bedford's police union has agreed to plead guilty to stealing nearly $50,000 in union funding, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Joshua Fernandes, 42, of New Bedford, was charged with one count of wire fraud. A plea hearing has not been scheduled yet, according to a statement from acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell.
Fernandes is accused of using almost $50,000 in union money to pay for vacations, family outings and a cellphone plan, among other personal expenses. He used union credit cards to repay his personal credit cards and to make nonunion purchases, according to charging documents.
The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
An attorney for Fernandes declined to comment.
Fernandes was treasurer of the New Bedford Police Union for nearly a decade until he was fired in 2019.