FILE -New York Liberty's Shoni Schimmel watches during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, June 16, 2016, in Uncasville, Conn. Former WNBA player Shoni Schimmel was arrested Friday, April 15, 2022 and pleaded not guilty to assaulting a former partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in northeastern Oregon. Schimmel, 29, has been charged with assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.